Suburban Indy’s Newest Holiday Show

You’ve asked for it, and we delivered! From the former producer of the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, the Suburban Indy Holiday Show launched in 2022! After a highly successful debut event, we’re back for year two, November 24-26, 2023!

Indy’s Northside embraced this new destination for holiday shopping! And we’re looking to make 2023 bigger and better. Once again, we’ll invite holiday retailers, local & small businesses, artists and crafters to display their holiday gift & decor creations for your shopping pleasure!

Of course we’ll have plenty of holiday features & fun as well!