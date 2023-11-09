Suburban Indy’s Newest Holiday Show

- Date/time: Nov 25 to Nov 27
- Venue: Grand Park
- Address: 19000 Grand Park Blvd, Westfield, IN, 46074
You’ve asked for it, and we delivered! From the former producer of the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, the Suburban Indy Holiday Show launched in 2022! After a highly successful debut event, we’re back for year two, November 24-26, 2023!
Indy’s Northside embraced this new destination for holiday shopping! And we’re looking to make 2023 bigger and better. Once again, we’ll invite holiday retailers, local & small businesses, artists and crafters to display their holiday gift & decor creations for your shopping pleasure!
Of course we’ll have plenty of holiday features & fun as well!
