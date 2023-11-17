Small Business Saturday: Mary & Martha Home!

- Date/time: Nov 25, 12:00pm to 2:00pm
- Venue: Mary & Martha Home
- Address: 5724 N Green St #160, Brownsburg, IN, 46112
Join Ann Richards and the B105.7 team from noon to 2pm this Saturday at Mary & Martha Home downtown Brownsburg as we celebrate small business Saturday. We will be also giving away a pair of Trans-Siberian orchestra Tix every 15 mins, Mary & Martha Home has gorgeous home décor, have a huge selection of Jellycat plushies, and more!
See you there this Saturday from noon to 2pm!
Sean Copeland