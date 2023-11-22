Shepherd Community Christmas Store

Fear is not their future. Sickness is not their story. Heartbreak is not their home. Brokenness isn’t the best they can do. Hope is possible. Hope lives here: Shepherd Community Center.

When Shepherd knocks on a neighbor’s door, they are opening the door to hope. Hope from fear, sickness, heartbreak, brokenness, and poverty. Hope for a future, opportunities, and a new life. The key to saying hello to hope is through relationships. Every year, Shepherd impacts the lives of over 500 families, seeking to truly understand the struggles and needs of our neighbors and meeting them where they are but not allowing them to stay there. Shepherd is the good neighbor that brings relief and care when the tides feel overwhelming and consuming. We meet them in the midst of the uncertainties, failures, hurts, and pain and walk alongside them to see a new horizon. Relationships fight the fears brought about by loneliness, isolation, and insecurities, helping our neighbors feel seen, heard, and loved. Yes, when a neighbor opens their door to Shepherd, they are opening the door to a new life of possibilities; they open the door and say, “Hello hope!”

Won’t you help our neighbors say “Hello” to hope?

Stories of Hope

Joe – came to Shepherd as a shy little boy and is now a 30-year-old graduate of UIndy who works for IMPD as a patrol officer and Field Training Officer transforming the same neighborhoods and streets he grew up on.

Luis – Shepherd helped Luis train as a mechanic while still in high school and become one of the top mechanics at O’Brien Toyota. Now almost 30, he has transitioned to a career in real estate, where he is currently the highest performing leasing manager in the last decade.

Antoinette – now 35, Antoinette came to Shepherd as a young girl struggling with dyslexia and abuse. She became a first-generation high school graduate, graduated from college, received her master’s, and now works for a non-profit ministry in Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan – a former After-School student and now recent grad of IU, he just started his first job with Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Jorge – came to Shepherd as a child and grew into his God-given leadership skills and utilized his love for learning. Now 22 years old, Jorge graduated from Taylor University where he served as student body vice president and just started physical therapy grad school.

Zayda – came to Shepherd when she was 16 years old, attending Summer YLIFe and After-School programs. If not for Shepherd she would still be working at McDonalds, but now 25, Zayda is instead managing $80 million in real estate transactions, and recently built a new construction home.

When Shepherd knocks on the doors of our neighbors’ homes or brings a child into our community center, we’re opening the door to hope for a new, different life. We’re helping them walk through the threshold from a life of poverty and despair to a life of hope and purpose. A hope that only happens through relationship and deep connection, and meeting their physical, emotional, spiritual, and academic needs.

– $23 Feeds six students over the weekend when they would otherwise go without.

– $71 Counsels a neighbor facing mental health challenges.

– $215 Helps a neighbor receive training to take the next step in their career.

– $420 Feeds, educates, equips, and empowers a child for one year through our Child Sponsorship program.

You can give online at shepherdcommunity.org/christmas23/

Looking for other ways to give hope to our neighbors? Have you considered:

– Legacy Giving

– Volunteering

– Non-Cash Donations

– Sponsor a Child

– Pray

– Advocate

– Learn

No matter how you give, your investment will help Shepherd build deeper relationships, create hope, and break the cycle of poverty in our neighborhoods!