Samantha Fish Is Playing At The Indiana State Fair!

Samantha Fish
  • Date/time: July 29th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Samantha Fish ft Jesse Dayton will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on July 29th at 7:30PM!

All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!

Get more info HERE!

