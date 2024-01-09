Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, making history as the only male artist to reach the Billboard Top 5 with his first seven singles, including “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” Overall, he has scored 14 No. 1 singles both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer, with at least one chart-topper in each of the past four decades. His most recent album is Songwriter, a collection of five pop songs, five rock songs, five country songs and five beautiful ballads, written in collaboration with artists including Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Chris Daughtry and Burt Bacharach. Don’t miss this intimate solo acoustic performance!