Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th

- Date/time: Aug 19, 4:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Georgia Street
- Address: Downtown Indianapolis
When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!
Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by the Tailgate On Georgia Street! The Peterman Brothers will be there too!
There will be Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, Live Music, food, and a chance to talk with Brendan King!
There is no better place to get yourself prepared to root on the Colts to a VICTORY!
Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Bears – August 19 | 4PM – 7PM
Future Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Jaguars – September 10th | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Rams – October 1st | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM
Click the Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about the Peterman Brothers – Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business! You won’t regret it!
Main Event Sponsor
Event Sponsor & On Location
