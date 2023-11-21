PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure on Tour

- Date/time: Feb 24 to Feb 25
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
In the latest live-action adventure spectacle from every kid’s favorite cartoon dog squad, Ryder and his crew of ever-resourceful pups must save their bumbling, seafaring friend Cap’n Turbot after he gets lost in a cave — just as Mayor Goodway’s Pirate Day festival celebrations are set to begin on Adventure Bay.
