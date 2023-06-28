- Date/time: September 10th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Ne-Yo with Robin Thicke and Mario are coming to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on September 10th!
More from
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring John Witherspoon
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni
-
Downtown Indy's 4th of July Fireworks presented by Visit Indy
-
Sean Copeland
-
Sean's Tough Trivia! 6/27/23
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought
-
Ann Richards