Lisa Loeb & Joan Osborne

Lisa Loeb & Joan Osborne
  Date/time: Nov 7
  Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

Lisa Loeb & Joan Osborne

Payne & Mencias Palladium // Friday, Nov 7, 8pm ET

Lisa Loeb and Joan Osborne, two unmistakable voices of the ’90s, team up for a special evening marking the 30th anniversaries of their breakthrough albums: Loeb’s Tails and Osborne’s Relish. Revisit the songs that shaped a generation, alongside new music and career-spanning fan favorites. Both Tails and Relish were landmark albums that transcended genres, blending folk, pop and rock with deeply personal storytelling. Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” and Osborne’s “One of Us” became defining anthems of the era, and their impact continues to resonate with longtime fans and new audiences alike.

