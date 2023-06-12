Kentucky Kingdom Father’s Day 4-Pack!

- Date/time: June 12th to June 16th
- Venue: Kentucky Kingdom
Head to the B105.7 Contest page and enter for your chance to win a Father’s Day 4-pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom!
Learn more about Kentucky Kingdom HERE!
More from
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win Tickets to see Dave Matthews Band!
-
Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Sia Opens Up About Her Autism Diagnosis
-
The Top Ten 80's Songs Streaming Today
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring John Witherspoon
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni