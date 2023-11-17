Jon McLaughlin at The Palladium

- Date/time: Dec 8
- Venue: The Palladium
- Address: Carmel, IN
Hoosier-born singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin will perform original Christmas tunes as well as holiday classics alongside some of his talented friends. The Anderson native has been attracting fans with his heartfelt, hook-laden songwriting and impassioned delivery since his 2007 debut album, Indiana. He has released several full-lengths in the years since and revealed a true evolution in both his piano playing and singing. McLaughlin has played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, co-written with Demi Lovato and even performed at the Academy Awards.
Joining Jon for the show will be Leah Marlene, Kris Allen, Sarah Scharbrough and Ryan Ahlwardt.
Sean Copeland