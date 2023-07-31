Listen Live
Join Sean Copeland As He Hosts The Gin Blossoms Concert!

  • Date/time: August 11th, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Sean Copeland will host the Gin Blossoms concert on Friday August 11th at the Indiana State Fair and he wants to dance the night away with a few very lucky B105 listeners!

All week Sean will give his listeners a chance to win tickets to the Indiana State Fair and Reserved Seating to the Gin Blossoms Concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!

Listen all week for your chance to win! 

Experience the best concert value of the summer at the Indiana State Fair on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve. You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!
