Listen Live
Back To Events

John Cusack – An Evening with John Cusack & Screening of Say Anything

Add to Calendar
john cusack
  • Date/time: Sep 7, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Old National Centre Murat Theater
  • Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204

Hollywood icon John Cusack is set to make his way to Murat Theatre on the 7th of September, 2023. Join him for a screening of the classic 80s comedy romance SAY ANYTHING. John will have a live conversation and a Q&A with the audience shortly after the screening.

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close