John Cusack – An Evening with John Cusack & Screening of Say Anything

- Date/time: Sep 7, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Old National Centre Murat Theater
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Hollywood icon John Cusack is set to make his way to Murat Theatre on the 7th of September, 2023. Join him for a screening of the classic 80s comedy romance SAY ANYTHING. John will have a live conversation and a Q&A with the audience shortly after the screening.
