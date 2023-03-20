- Date/time: March 29th, 5:30pm
- Venue: The Amp at 16 Tech
- Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
Join us as we celebrate dynamic women across the Indianapolis area during our InspireHER Reception and Awards. Cheers to all our honorees.
More from
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Pop into Spring by Celebrating These Celebrities with April Birthdays
-
Sean's Tough Trivia! 3/23/23
-
Celebrate These Extra Lucky Celebrities with March Birthdays
-
Win Tickets To Goo Goo Dolls The Big Night Out Tour With O.A.R.
-
Sean Copeland
-
Keep Up With March Sadness!
-
Women's History Month Honorees On Behalf Of B1057