IndyHumane’s Mutt Strut 5K fun run!

- Date/time: Oct 14, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Join the fun at Biscuits and Brews – IndyHumane’s 20th anniversary of Mutt Strut! This 5K fun run (or short walk) is a family-friendly event raising lifesaving funds for homeless animals in desperate need.
All registered participants will receive:
-Race bib
-Event t-shirt
-(2) Drink tickets (must be 21 years of age)
-Opportunity to sample a variety of biscuits (for humans and pups)
-Mutt Strut 5K finishers will receive a medal
Entertainment throughout the day will include:
-Dachshund Derby
-Costume Contest
-Parade of Adoptable Dogs
Can’t attend…no worries! Even if you are unable to attend the event, you can support IndyHumane’s mission by donating. We even have a “Cat Nap Virtual Registration” in case you’d rather stay home but STILL GET THE T-SHIRT. Check out the ways you can make an impact. With your support, we can save lives and make a difference for people and their pets.
-
B's Big Bucks
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!
-
Trans-Siberian Orchestra FREE TICKET TUESDAY
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Hits the Big Screen
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Taylor Swift Announces Three Shows in Indianapolis
-
Beth Rovazzini - President & Owner B&W Plumbing and Heating - Women's History Month Honoree