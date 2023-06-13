Listen Live
Indy Juneteenth Belts Show

Join B105.7 at Christamore House Boxing Club for the Indy Juneteenth Belts Show amateur boxing tournament at 7:30pm on June 15th!
  • Date/time: June 15th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Christamore House Boxing Club
  • Address: 502 N Tremont St, Indianapolis, IN, 46222

