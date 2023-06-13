- Date/time: June 15th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Christamore House Boxing Club
- Address: 502 N Tremont St, Indianapolis, IN, 46222
Join B105.7 at Christamore House Boxing Club for the Indy Juneteenth Belts Show amateur boxing tournament at 7:30pm on June 15th!
