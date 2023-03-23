Goo Goo Dolls The Big Night Out Tour With O.A.R.

- Date/time: August 23rd, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
The Goo Dolls with O.A.R. are coming to TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, August 23rd!
