- Date/time: August 11th, 8:00pm to August 12th, 11:00pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46208
The Golden Girls are back on August 11th-12th at Clowes Memorial Hall! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends! There will be a 20-minute intermission.
Presented by Murray & Peter. Get more info at GoldenGirlsTour.com
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue features adult language and situations that will make you laugh out loud. It is recommended for 18+
