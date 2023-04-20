- Date/time: May 12th, 7:30am to May 13th, 11:30pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222
The Month of May shifts into gear May 12-13 as the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the GMR Grand Prix. This family-friendly event will get you closer than ever to the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track. Don’t miss your favorite athletes as they aim to be the first to conquer the legendary Brickyard in 2023!
