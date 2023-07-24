Gin Blossoms at The Indiana State Fair Free Stage

- Date/time: August 11th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Make a fast break to the 2023 Indiana State Fair Free Stage on Friday August 11th and Join Sean Copeland for the Gin Blossoms concert!
This year’s Fair celebrates The State That Grew the Game of Basketball, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Bring your starting lineup for fun that’s as memorable as a buzzer-beater!
Get more info here!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James
-
Enter To Win A Family Four Pack to the Indiana State Fair 2023
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni
-
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
-
Sean Copeland
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gayle Sayers
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Mahalia Jackson