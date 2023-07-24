Listen Live
Gin Blossoms at The Indiana State Fair Free Stage

gin blossoms
  • Date/time: August 11th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205

Make a fast break to the 2023 Indiana State Fair Free Stage on Friday August 11th and Join Sean Copeland for the Gin Blossoms concert!

This year’s Fair celebrates The State That Grew the Game of Basketball, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Bring your starting lineup for fun that’s as memorable as a buzzer-beater!

Get more info here! 

