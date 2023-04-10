George Thorogood & The Destroyers At Old National Centre!

- Date/time: September 14th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
George Thorogood & The Destroyers is coming to Indianapolis at the Old National Centre on September 14, 2023!
