- Date/time: Sep 16, 12:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Richard G Lugar Plaza
About FIESTA Indianapolis:
Since 1980, La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis has been the premier Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Indiana, bringing together a vibrant and diverse community and enhancing the cultural fabric of Indianapolis. Thousands of Hoosiers join FIESTA Indianapolis every year, where they enjoy a day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.
This free, family event is held in September in downtown Indianapolis.
The main objectives of La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis are:
• To celebrate and share the Hispanic culture with the entire community
• Enhance the cultural fabric of the city
• Expand Cultural Tourism in Indianapolis
• Disseminate information to the Hispanic Community
FIESTA Indianapolis celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community in Indiana.
