Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest returns for its second year featuring an expanded street festival and 20-minute fireworks show! The street festival begins at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream stands, beverages, and a kids zone on St Clair Street and American Legion Mall.

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s festival stage on North Street will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana. The eight-piece pop, R&B, dance band Living Proof is set to headline alongside Pavel & Direct Contact, drawing from Latin-jazz and salsa influences.

Fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m. and the launch site remains at the 500 N Meridian building with optimal viewing areas on the Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall.

Fireworks will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Radio One radio stations.