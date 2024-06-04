- Date/time: Aug 8
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds | Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse & Keanu Reeves is coming to the Indiana State Fair on Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage
