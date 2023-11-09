Butler Ballet: The Nutcracker

- Date/time: Nov 30 to Dec 3
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46208
A Holiday Family Tradition! The Butler Ballet proudly presents its lavish fully staged production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Come join us in the magic and spectacle of live ballet, be dazzled and delighted by spectacular dancing, beautiful costumes, glorious scenery, and pyrotechnical magic. The brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s music will be brought to life by the Butler Symphony Orchestra and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir under the direction of Richard Auldon Clark.
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
"Mean Girls" Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!
-
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show
-
Guess The First Christmas Song!
-
Win Tickets to the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show!
-
FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis' East Side on High Alert
-
Sean Copeland