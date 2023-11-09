Butler Ballet: The Nutcracker

A Holiday Family Tradition! The Butler Ballet proudly presents its lavish fully staged production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Come join us in the magic and spectacle of live ballet, be dazzled and delighted by spectacular dancing, beautiful costumes, glorious scenery, and pyrotechnical magic. The brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s music will be brought to life by the Butler Symphony Orchestra and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir under the direction of Richard Auldon Clark.