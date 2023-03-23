Bret Michaels Parti Gras 2023

- Date/time: July 30th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Bret Michaels is coming to Ruoff Music Center With Special guests Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Mark McGrath, and Steve Augeri on Sunday, July 30!
