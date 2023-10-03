- Date/time: Oct 15, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46208
Billy Ocean is coming to Indianapolis on October 15th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Billy Ocean is the biggest black recording star Britain has ever produced, one who has sold over 30 million records in his lifetime to date.
He has collected a pile of Gold and Platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK. Billy has achieved extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter.
