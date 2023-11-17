Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin Holiday Party is coming to Indianapolis on December 13th at the Palladium!

For three decades, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you.