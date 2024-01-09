Aretha’s Gold: Classic Albums Live Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Juno Award-winning Canadian R&B singer Divine Brown recreates the magic of “The Queen of Soul” in this note-for-note, cut-by-cut performance of Aretha Franklin’s 1969 greatest hits album, Aretha’s Gold. Classic Albums Live is a Toronto-based touring concert series that specializes in performances of classic rock and pop albums, focusing not on costumes or interpretations, but rather on faithful renditions of the recordings performed by top musicians. Aretha’s Gold included such hits as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” “Think” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”