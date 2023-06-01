Air Supply at The Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park!

Air Supply is coming to The Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday, October 6! The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs create a unique sound that will forever be known as Air Supply. With their heavily orchestrated sweet ballads, the Australian group became a staple of early-’80s radio. Get your tickets today!

Must be 18 years or older to enter the venue, and 21 years or older to sit in the Pegasus Bar seats & VIP Suites.