- Date/time: June 12th to June 19th
- Venue: Indy Juneteenth
- Address: Downtown Indy
Join us at the 6th Annual Indy Juneteenth festival and parade downtown Indy on June 17th from 7am-10am!
Check out the full Indy Juneteenth schedule below and more info HERE !
More from
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Win Tickets to see Dave Matthews Band!
-
Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Sia Opens Up About Her Autism Diagnosis
-
The Top Ten 80's Songs Streaming Today
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring John Witherspoon
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni