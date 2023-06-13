Listen Live
6th Annual Indy Juneteenth

6th Annual Indy Juneteenth
  • Date/time: June 12th to June 19th
  • Venue: Indy Juneteenth
  • Address: Downtown Indy

Join us at the 6th Annual Indy Juneteenth festival and parade downtown Indy on June 17th from 7am-10am!

Check out the full Indy Juneteenth schedule below and more info HERE !

