Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481.

Add to Calendar

Circle Nights of Lights - Indianapolis - Monument Cirlce
  • Date/time: Nov 28, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Monument Circle
Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis

Get Ready for the 63rd Annual Circle of Lights!

Join our community on Monument Circle for Downtown Indy Alliance’s 63rd Annual Circle of Lights®, presented by IBEW Local 481. This is THE holiday event you don’t want to miss!

When: Friday, November 28 (the night after Thanksgiving)
Where: Monument Circle, Downtown Indianapolis
Time: The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. And goes till 8 p.m.
Cost: Absolutely FREE!

Experience the magic as thousands come together for this beloved holiday tradition. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of live entertainment featuring incredible performances from:

  • The cast of ISO’s Yuletide Celebration
  • The talented Indianapolis Children’s Choir
  • Local country music star Clayton Anderson

Bring your family and friends to the heart of Downtown Indianapolis to kick off the holiday season with an evening of festive fun and community celebration. We’ll see you there

More from B 105.7
Trending
Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Enter To Win A Free Pass To The Christmas Nights Of Lights!
Contests

Enter to Win: Christmas Nights of Lights

B1057 music survey
Contests

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Local

Indiana’s Best Kid-Friendly Eats

Local

How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

Tel-Hy Nature Preserve, W Huntington, Indiana
6 Items
Local

This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Featured Stories

True Benefits Of Hosting Friendsgiving

Texas Roadhouse Original Honey Cinnamon Butter Available at Some Texas Walmart Locations

80's Music

Can You Guess What The Number One Song Was Each Year During the 80s?

shaggy

Shaggy: Exclusive Interview

More Featured Stories
Trending
Close-up of a hand holding a plate with poached egg, meat, mashed potatoes, and greens in a modern restaurant setting. Blurred background with people and furniture
4 Items
Local

The Hidden Indiana Gem Serving Award-Winning Steaks & Small-Town Charm

President Trump Threatens Tariffs Against Foreign Film Industry
Television

New True Crime Documentary has Indiana Roots

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Plants of corn on a farm plot. Farmland. Growing corn. Agro-landscape.
Local

It’s So Hot in Indiana That the Corn is Sweating

Orange gift box with autumn leaves decor on orange background
34 Items
Celebrity

Celebrities Celebrating October Birthdays

Popcorn King Orville Redenbacher
Food & Drink

Survey: This is the Most Beloved Brand in Indiana

Young woman takes a selfie while sitting at her desk in a bright modern office during a creative brainstorming session with coworkers nearby
Relationships

When a Mental Health Diagnosis is Used as an Excuse

Golden sixteen birthday candles burning on cake with star decorations
Music

The #1 Song the Year You Turned 16

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close