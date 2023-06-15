50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour

- Date/time: July 27th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
50 Cent with special guest Busta Rhymes and Jeremiah are coming to Indy on Thursday, July 27th at Ruoff Music Center!
