Sean’s Tough Trivia! 9/29/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Nearly half of us believe this about ourselves. What is it?
A – That we’re a better person than everyone we know
B – That we’re the glue that holds our friend group together
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Hits the Big Screen
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
Win Tickets To See Adam Sandler!
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!
-
Theresa Caputo Live at Clowes Memorial Ticket Giveaway
-
Enter To Win Registration to IndyHumane's Mutt Strut!
-
Sean Copeland