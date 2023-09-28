Sean’s Tough Trivia! 9/28/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

27% of us think we’re great at this. What is it?

A – Kissing

B – Driving