Sean’s Tough Trivia! 9/21/23

Published on September 21, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win tickets to the Righteous Brothers performance on Friday October 6 at The Center For The Performing Arts at the Palladium in Carmel.

More than half of us say we feel this at least 3 days a week at work.  What is it?

A – Bored

B – Undervalued

 

