Sean’s Tough Trivia! 9/11/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
to win 2 tickets to see Lauren Daigle up-close-and-personal, in the FRONT.FIVE.ROWS at Gainbridge Fieldhouse THIS Friday, September 15th!
70% of us say we can’t sleep if we know this. What is it?
A – That there’s a bug loose in the house
B – That our kids aren’t home yet
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Taylor Swift Announces Three Shows in Indianapolis
-
Sean Copeland
-
Ann Richards
-
Beth Rovazzini - President & Owner B&W Plumbing and Heating - Women's History Month Honoree
-
Mel McMahon Stone - Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Radio and Television Contributor, and Local Business Activist - Women's History Month Honoree
-
The top 10 most popular dog names in Indiana. #1 means beautiful!