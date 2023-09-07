Hey Bird Nerds! Celebrate 125 Years of Bird Conservation with Indiana Audubon

Calling all bird nerds and nature lovers, mark your calendars! Indiana Audubon proudly announces its 125th-anniversary celebration at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis on September 23rd. It will be a day brimming with avian wonders, education, and conservation. Indiana Audubon extends a warm welcome to all who share a passion for birds and nature.

Eagle Creek Park, renowned for its diverse birdlife and breathtaking scenery, sets the perfect stage for this event. The event will begin at Shelter A from 8 a.m. to noon.

Exciting highlights include bird banding with renowned ornithologist Lina Rifai and a captivating live birds of prey program, which allows you to get up close and personal with these majestic raptors.

But that’s not all! With the Indiana Audubon’s celebration, the shelter will also host engaging activities such as an owl pellet dissection workshop, a nature scavenger hunt, a t-shirt raffle, and an anniversary cake. Also, there will be guided hikes through the park.

In the afternoon, from 3 to 5 p.m., a members’ meeting will feature an enlightening presentation by Executive Director Brad Bumgardner, shedding light on how bird migration has been a driving force behind the organization’s conservation efforts since 1898.

Registration is open for both morning and afternoon events. The event is free with park admission. For details and registration, click here. Join Indiana Audubon on September 23rd at Eagle Creek Park for a day filled with the enchantment of birds, an appreciation for nature, and a shared commitment to bird conservation.