Published on September 5, 2023

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday (9/10), Sean Copeland is hosting a special show that morning called – “Stop The Music.”  Sean will be stopping the music to START a conversation about mental health and suicide prevention.  Listen Sunday morning at 11:00 to hear from special guests and get important mental health resources.

Brought to you by Valle Vista Health System and B105.7!

