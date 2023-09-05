In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday (9/10), Sean Copeland is hosting a special show that morning called – “Stop The Music.” Sean will be stopping the music to START a conversation about mental health and suicide prevention. Listen Sunday morning at 11:00 to hear from special guests and get important mental health resources.
Brought to you by Valle Vista Health System and B105.7!
