Listen Live
Contests

Taylor Tuesday

Published on August 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

taylor

 

Drop everything NOW!

August 22nd is TAYLOR SWIFT TUESDAY ON B105.7!! We’ll play 5 Taylor Swift songs during the no repeat workday!

Each time you hear one, be caller 10 and you will win the hottest ticket on the planet…tickets to see Taylor Swift, November 3rd, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium!! 

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close