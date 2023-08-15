Drop everything NOW!
August 22nd is TAYLOR SWIFT TUESDAY ON B105.7!! We’ll play 5 Taylor Swift songs during the no repeat workday!
Each time you hear one, be caller 10 and you will win the hottest ticket on the planet…tickets to see Taylor Swift, November 3rd, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium!!
-
B's Big Bucks
-
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
-
The Indiana State Fair Presents a Lineup of Legendary Artists for 2023
-
The Golden Bachelor: Indiana's Own Looking For Love
-
Enter To Win A Family Four Pack to the Indiana State Fair 2023
-
Taylor Tuesday
-
Taylor Swift Announces Three Shows in Indianapolis
-
Indiana State Fair Unveils 2023 Food Lineup!