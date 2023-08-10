Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 8/10/23

Published on August 10, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

A new survey finds this is the number 1 thing parents like about having kids.  What is it?

A – Cuddles

B – Watching their kid’s personality develop

