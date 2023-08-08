Sean’s Tough Trivia! 8/8/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Most of us have 3 of these. What are they?
A – DIY projects on our to-do list
B – Close friends
More from
-
B's Big Bucks
-
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
-
The Indiana State Fair Presents a Lineup of Legendary Artists for 2023
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
The Golden Bachelor: Indiana's Own Looking For Love
-
Enter To Win A Family Four Pack to the Indiana State Fair 2023
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James
-
Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Mahalia Jackson