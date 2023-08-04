Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 8/4/23

Published on August 4, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana State Fair! 

71% of us say we have a friend or relative who we won’t allow to do this.  What is it?

A – Drive us as a passenger (because of their bad driving)

B – Come to our house

