Sean’s Tough Trivia! 8/2/23

Published on August 2, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana State Fair! 

A new survey finds this is the most common financial regret people have.  What is it?

A – Not saving enough for retirement

B – Credit card debt

