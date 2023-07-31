Enter To Win Reserved Seat Tickets to the Gin Blossoms Concert!

Sean Copeland will host the Gin Blossoms concert on Friday August 11th at the Indiana State Fair and he wants to dance the night away with a few very lucky B105 listeners! All week Sean will give his listeners a chance to win tickets to the Indiana State Fair and Reserved Seating to the Gin Blossoms Concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!
