Listen Live
Contests

Enter To Win Reserved Seat Tickets to the Gin Blossoms Concert!

Published on July 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

sean

Source: na / na

Sean Copeland will host the Gin Blossoms concert on Friday August 11th at the Indiana State Fair and he wants to dance the night away with a few very lucky B105 listeners! All week Sean will give his listeners a chance to win tickets to the Indiana State Fair and Reserved Seating to the Gin Blossoms Concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!

Enter to Win Below!

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close