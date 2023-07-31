Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/31/23

Published on July 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana State Fair! 

$320 is the average amount spent on this.  What is it?

A – What teachers spend on their own supplies

B – Back to school shopping for kids

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close