Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/25/23

Published on July 25, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is 2 tickets to see Air Supply, on October 6th at Harrah’s Hoosier Park!

One in 3 of us say we are more THIS than we were just a year ago.  What is it?

A – Environmentally friendly

B – Adherent to a budget

