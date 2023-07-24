Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/24/23

Published on July 24, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is 2 tickets to see Air Supply, on October 6th at Harrah’s Hoosier Park!

$225 is the average amount parents set back for this.  What is it?

A – Back to school shopping

B – Christmas gifts for each kid

