Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/19/23

Published on July 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see Farm Aid on September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center

24% of people under 40 ALWAYS do this before going out to eat, while just 15% of people over 40 ALWAYS do it.  What is it?

A – Look at the menu ahead of time

B – Read reviews ahead of time

More from

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close