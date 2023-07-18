Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 7/18/23

Published on July 18, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

This weeks Tough Trivia giveaway is a 4 pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see Farm Aid on September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center

30% of us say we experience this type of anxiety when going out to eat.  What is it?

A – “Menu anxiety.”

B – Anxiety about the bill

